Uvalde gun store had a history of selling ammunition to smugglers

UVALDE, Texas — District 19 Texas State Senator, Roland Gutierrez, told the New York Times, that law enforcement informed him Oasis Outback is where the Uvalde killer bought the guns that would kill 19 4th graders and two teachers.

The store has had a history of selling ammunition to smugglers according to a 2011 press release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Fred Farhat plead guilty to helping smuggle 10,000 rounds of .223 and 5.56 x 45 mm ammunition into Mexico.

According to court records, on March 31, 2009, Farhat worked with 34-year-old Noemi Carreon-Gonzalez of Eagle Pass and her husband, Ivan Ramos-Gonzalez, to purchase the ammunition from Oasis Outback L.L.C. in Uvalde.

There were three separate transactions within three hours, Farhat paid the Uvalde business owner almost $6,000 cash.

According to court records, the ammunition was transported to his business, Farhat's Boots and Jeans in Eagle Pass, Texas, repackaged and sent to Mexico.

After Tuesday's school shooting, common-sense gun control laws have been in debate.

District 19 Texas State Senator, Roland Gutierrez interrupted Governor Greg Abbott at a Friday press conference.

"We have asked for gun-control changes, I'm asking you now to bring us back in three weeks," Gutierrez said.

Roland Gutierrez who is a Democrat and serves Uvalde said he wasn't invited to the press conference.

He's told reporters that Abbott was out of touch.

"What has happened here is not right," Gutierrez said.

Gov. Greg Abbott has placed the blame on mental health.

"These Republicans that are in power in Texas keep listening to the NRA," Gutierrez said.

There is still no word if the Governor will bring Texas lawmakers back.