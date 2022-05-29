Sen. Cruz publicly confronted by political activist over Uvalde massacre

Political activist and influencer Benjamin Hernandez confronted Sen. Ted Cruz Friday in Houston over the recent tragedy in Uvalde.

Sen. Cruz was dining at restaurant Uptown Sushi when he was first approached by Hernandez. Hernandez first pretended to take a picture with the senator before drilling him with a series of questions regarding his involvement at the NRA convention despite the recent Texas School Massacre.

Hernandez was questioning Sen. Cruz regarding his political opinion and policy views on gun culture, the Second Amendment, and why he found it appropriate to advocate for it within days after the fatal state school shooting.

What was supposed to be a civil debate quickly escalated into a heated argument where both were speaking over each other and cutting each other off.

Hernandez was shortly taken out of the restaurant within minutes of the verbal altercation.

Invisible Houston, a social justice organization, posted footage of their engagement, accompanying it with the grave hashtags #TedCruzHasBloodOnHisHands and #TedCruzChildMassacre.

#BREAKING: Several hours after the #NRAconvention, Indivisible Houston board member @TheBenjaminHdz challenged Ted Cruz to support background checks & other reform measures during a dinner break.



See the full clip.#TedCruzHasBloodOnHisHands #TedCruzChildMassacre pic.twitter.com/LxvnaGzZJN — Indivisible Houston (@indivisibleHOU) May 28, 2022

Sen. Cruz and Gov. Abbott have recently faced increasing pressure, including members and followers within their own party regarding their views on gun legislation. Sen. Cornyn of Texas has shown bipartisanship with the Democrats and was encouraged by U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to do so.

Sen. Cornyn and Gov. Abbott were expected to speak at the convention. Both dropped out of participation while Sen. Cruz attended.

Hernandez labels himself as an immigrant, once undocumented and millennial.

He is the founder of Human Digital Age and Vote Simple and is based in Houston.