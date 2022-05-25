Multiple Texas police departments bolster larger presence at schools due to Uvalde massacre

UVALDE, Texas — Multiple school districts Wednesday announced extra security and law enforcement will be present at various schools in the wake of the recent Uvalde school massacre.

Tuesday, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people, most of them students at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Many of these school districts were hundreds of miles and hours away from Uvalde but implemented these changes anyway; some saying out of an abundance of caution.

Kilgore police stated many people reached out to the department asking if more officers would be present at schools and confirmed it Wednesday morning.

Grand Prairie police noted community members may have noticed a "high-level police presence" Wednesday afternoon at schools in the district. Chief of Police Daniel Scesney additionally shared a statement regarding the Texas School Massacre.

"I have no doubt parents are struggling with the decision to allow their children to go to school as a consequence of the evil in Uvalde yesterday...Grand Prairie Police officers were at all Grand Prairie campuses this morning, and you should expect them through the end of the school year," said Scesney.

Mansfield police asked community members for prayers for the city of Uvalde and took a different course than some of their counterparts; saying they will have a presence at schools only on Wednesday and Thursday.

Saginaw police took a similar approach, posting officers for the next few days. Saginaw police stressed this would be a safety measure during the last week of school, and that there's no current threat to their schools.

Harlingen police also said they will have extra officers at their schools during their last week for the safety of those attending. Harlingen police directed those who witness any suspicious or unsafe activity or behavior to report them to the department. Additionally, Harlingen PD extended their condolences to Uvalde families and residents.

The Irving Police Department shared a bilingual press release from its independent school district regarding the Texas School Massacre.

Superintendent Magda Hernandez expressed her sorrow for the shooting and outlined three directives that will take place at schools in the district.

Security responses, student support, and teacher support will be implemented at their campuses.

Hernandez stated there will be an increase of district patrol officers and staff monitoring before and after the school day and will provide assistance. Teachers will be given resources to handle a variety of potential situations; parents were also given resources. IISD's Employee Wellness and Support staff will work with any staff members providing support and guidance to those who seek it.