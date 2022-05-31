Motorcycle Club honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

KILLEEN, TX — Millions have fought for our country and some of them lost their lives while doing so.

Wind Therapy Freedom Riders were at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, honoring the heroes that didn’t make it home.

The Wind Therapy Freedom Riders is a club founded by a group of friends that heard a veteran was going to have an unaccompanied funeral.

That group has now grown far beyond that small group of friends.

”All together, Wind Therapy Freedom Riders, I would say between all the chapters, probably 700 riders strong," said Troy Hubble, President of Wind Therapy Freedom Riders Mid Texas Chapter.

Many of the riders like Tom “Tomkat” Grove are veterans that proudly wore our Nation’s uniform.

”I was a Special Forces commander, I was a helicopter pilot, I was a P.O.W, I did two tours over there. I’ve got a lot of combat wounds and stuff and I just did my job. That's what we do to defend our country.” said Tom Grove, U.S. veteran, and Wind Therapy Freedom Rider.

Whether they’re a veteran or not, for the Wind Therapy Freedom Riders, Memorial Day is one of honor and sadness and not just another day off.

”You know honestly, some of those folks think it’s just another reason for a day off. A day to BBQ and have fun. They forget about all the people that made all of this possible.” said Bobby Webster, U.S. veteran and Wind Therapy Freedom Rider.

People who laid down their lives, so others didn’t have to.

”I have a lot of brothers that didn’t make it back. That's why we’re here, to honor them.” said Grove.

They have a message for those who didn’t make it home.

”We’ll see you on the other side. We've got your six” said Grove.

For them it is simple, Memorial Day is about honoring those who put on a uniform and paid the ultimate sacrifice.

