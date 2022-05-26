Watch
News

Actions

Grandfather of school shooter mentions unawareness of Ramos' intentions

Shooting AP.jpeg
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
(Billy Calzada/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
Kladys Castellón prays during a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Shooting AP.jpeg
Posted at 12:50 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 14:05:38-04

UVALDE, Texas — The grandfather of Salvador Ramos- the 18-year-old suspect of the Texas Elementary School Shooting in which 19- children and two teachers were killed spoke to reporters Wednesday.

Rolando Reyes, Ramos' grandfather, said he was not aware his grandson owned firearms.

"I wasn’t expecting it. Maybe if… I left. Yes, maybe if I had been there, he might have killed me, too. I don’t know," said Reyes.

The reporter Reyes spoke with Wednesday asked when did Ramos begin to like guns. Reyes said he was not aware his grandson liked guns.

"Are you surprised he had them?" the reporter asked.

"Yes, because I can't be around firearms," said Reyes.

When asked how did Ramos buy the firearm used in the massacre when he didn't have a license, Reyes repeated he did not have a license. The reporter then repeated the question upon asking another.

"Where did he get the money?" they asked.

"I don't know. He had worked and made money," said Reyes. "Please let me leave."

Copyright 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019