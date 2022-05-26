Grandfather of school shooter mentions unawareness of Ramos' intentions

UVALDE, Texas — The grandfather of Salvador Ramos- the 18-year-old suspect of the Texas Elementary School Shooting in which 19- children and two teachers were killed spoke to reporters Wednesday.

Rolando Reyes, Ramos' grandfather, said he was not aware his grandson owned firearms.

"I wasn’t expecting it. Maybe if… I left. Yes, maybe if I had been there, he might have killed me, too. I don’t know," said Reyes.

The reporter Reyes spoke with Wednesday asked when did Ramos begin to like guns. Reyes said he was not aware his grandson liked guns.

"Are you surprised he had them?" the reporter asked.

"Yes, because I can't be around firearms," said Reyes.

When asked how did Ramos buy the firearm used in the massacre when he didn't have a license, Reyes repeated he did not have a license. The reporter then repeated the question upon asking another.

"Where did he get the money?" they asked.

"I don't know. He had worked and made money," said Reyes. "Please let me leave."