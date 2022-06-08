A trip to Uvalde with a gift

UVALDE, Texas — The entire country was hit hard after learning about the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

It's only been a little over two weeks since the tragic incident took place. Members of the Texas community try to give hope in any way they can. From right here in Killeen, an art piece was made as an expression of solidarity for the lives lost.

Vickie Valladares, the woman behind the paintbrush said, “I’ve been painting for a few years and I've done a lot of memorials; this is one of those situations where this tragic thing happened and we feel like we have to do something.”

Valladares and the rest of her family took action and the City of Killeen supported their efforts by escorting Valladares, her family, and the artwork to Uvalde Wednesday. The painting is to be handed over to the Chamber of Commerce in Uvalde.

There, they will present the painting as a gift to the victims and their families.

“I think that it’s going to be very sorrowful when we get there. We want to get there with hope, but 21 lives were taken, and we have to take that very seriously," said Valladares

In addition to gifting the painting to the families as a tribute, Valladares said there will be prints of the original painting available for sale. All proceeds will go towards victims and their families.