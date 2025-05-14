YMCA breaks ground on $12M outdoor expansion in Cedar Park

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — The YMCA of Central Texas officially broke ground Tuesday on a nearly $12 million expansion project to reshape outdoor recreation for families across the region.

The Twin Lakes Family YMCA campus in Cedar Park will soon feature two major additions: The Orr Family RCI Adventure Course and The Avery Family Pavilion. Construction is now underway following a ceremonial groundbreaking event attended by local officials and community members.

“This is the largest outdoor recreation investment our region has seen in more than a decade,” Jeff Andresen, CEO of the YMCA of Central Texas, said. “The new RCI Adventure Course will offer experiences for every age, from young children to adults.”

The RCI Adventure Course will include multi-level climbing elements, zip lines, and all-ages adventure equipment. The Avery Family Pavilion, over 11,800 square feet, will provide a year-round venue for programs, events, and family gatherings.

The project is expected to draw visitors from Central Texas, including Austin, San Antonio, and Waco. Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long and members of the Orr, Avery, and Krischke/La Rue families participated in the first ceremonial dig.

Both new facilities are slated to open in spring 2026.