TxDOT investigating data breach that exposed crash report information

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced on June 6 that a security breach involving its Crash Records Information System (CRIS) may have exposed the personal information of individuals involved in traffic accidents.

According to TxDOT, the breach was discovered on May 12, 2025, when unusual activity was detected from a system account. An internal investigation later revealed that the account had been compromised and used to improperly access and download crash reports from the CRIS database.

The accessed reports may have included personal information such as names, addresses, driver’s license numbers, license plate numbers, vehicle details, insurance policy numbers, injury information, and narrative crash descriptions.

What TxDOT has done:



Access to the compromised account was immediately disabled.

An active investigation into the incident is underway.

Additional security measures are being implemented to safeguard sensitive information going forward.

What should affected individuals do?

TxDOT advises anyone who may be impacted to remain cautious of suspicious emails or text messages referencing crash reports. Individuals are urged not to share personal information such as Social Security numbers or financial details in response to unsolicited messages.

For more information and updates, TxDOT recommends visiting its official website.