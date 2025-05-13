Trump's acceptance of Qatari Jet sparks security, ethics concerns as plane lands in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXXV) — A luxury jet that President Donald Trump says he will accept this week as a gift from Qatar’s ruling family has landed at San Antonio International Airport and could be converted into a temporary Air Force One.

According to the San Antonio Express,the aircraft arrives as Trump expresses frustration over the aging Air Force One fleet and delays in Boeing Co.’s delivery of two new presidential planes. Boeing has been working on the upgrades at Port San Antonio since Trump’s first term in office.

Trump’s decision to accept the jet has sparked concerns from national security experts and ethics watchdogs, who warn of the potential implications of accepting high-value gifts from foreign governments, especially during an election year.

Critics are questioning the cost to taxpayers, the aircraft’s security capabilities, and the broader issue of foreign influence on American leadership.

Neither the Trump campaign nor the Qatari government has publicly confirmed the terms of the arrangement. The White House and Department of Defense have not commented on whether the plane could be officially designated for presidential use.

