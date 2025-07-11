Trump, Cruz, Cornyn, Sessions to visit Texas flood zone

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Texas Hill Country on Friday to meet with local officials and first responders in the wake of catastrophic flooding that struck the region on July 4, leaving at least 121 people dead.

As of Thursday, approximately 160 individuals remained missing, with search and recovery teams continuing efforts along the Guadalupe River.

Trump will be accompanied by former First Lady Melania Trump, with their arrival in Kerrville expected at 11:20 a.m. A roundtable discussion with officials is planned, though the White House has not released the specific location. The couple is scheduled to depart at 2:15 p.m.

Texas Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are expected to join the visit, along with U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco.