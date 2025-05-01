Trump appoints Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick to head religious liberty commission

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been appointed chairman of the newly formed Religious Liberty Commission by President Donald Trump, according to a statement released Thursday.

Patrick said he is “honored” to lead the commission, which will include prominent faith leaders, scholars, and thinkers, and will focus on preserving and strengthening religious freedom in the United States.

“I thank President Trump for his steadfast commitment to ensuring our nation returns to our founding principles of faith and religious liberty,” Patrick stated.

The announcement coincided with the National Day of Prayer, during which Patrick joined President Trump and commission members at the White House for the official launch of the initiative.