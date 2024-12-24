Texas woman, 33, arrested for allegedly discarding fetus in Whataburger bathroom toilet

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — According to the New York Post, a Texas woman who was in her third trimester allegedly tried to flush a fetus down the toilet at a fast-food restaurant last week.

Mallori Patrice Strait, 33, walked into a San Antonio Whataburger around noon Thursday and sat in the lobby until about 2 p.m. when she went into the bathroom, KSAT reported.

Cops said Strait remained in the bathroom for two hours and could be heard making alarming noises inside a stall.

The restaurant manager checked in on her several times and provided her with water, but she told Strait she had to leave and called the police out of concern for the woman’s safety.

After the police arrived, they looked inside the bathroom and discovered the fetus — a girl — in the toilet.

Strait and the child were rushed to an area hospital, where the newborn was pronounced dead.

Strait was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse.

