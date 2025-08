Texas Senator holds press conference on SB 7 on women's privacy in bathrooms Monday

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Senator Mayes Middleton is holding a press conference on Senate Bill 7, dubbed the "Texas Women's Privacy Act," on Monday. Watch the press conference here:

Sen. Middleton represents District 11, encompassing Brazoria, Galveston, and Harris Counties.

