Texas Senate passes SB 33 to ban taxpayer funding for abortion-related travel

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick commended the Texas Senate on Tuesday after it approved Senate Bill 33 on second reading—a proposal that would bar local governments from using public funds to support abortion-related travel.

The legislation, authored by Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, seeks to prevent government entities from financing any abortion services, including associated travel and logistical support. It also authorizes the attorney general or private citizens to file civil lawsuits against those who violate the measure.

In a statement, Patrick criticized certain cities for attempting to bypass state abortion laws by funding travel for procedures outside Texas. “This is unacceptable,” he said. “The Senate’s passage of SB 33 draws a line in the sand.”

The bill is scheduled for a final vote on third reading Wednesday.