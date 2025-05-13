Texas Senate advances bill to establish Dementia Research Institute

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday praised the Texas Senate’s final approval of legislation to create the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (DPRIT).

Senate Bill 5 and Senate Joint Resolution 3, authored by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, now head to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. The plan dedicates $3 billion over 10 years to fund dementia research, prevention, and care, with no more than $300 million spent per year.

Patrick said the institute will make Texas a national leader in dementia care and research, helping the more than 500,000 Texans affected by the disease and their families.

Senate Bill 5 establishes DPRIT to accelerate research on dementia and related conditions, encourage medical breakthroughs, and position Texas as a leader in the field. The institute is modeled after the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, established in 2007.

Senate Joint Resolution 3 proposes a constitutional amendment to formally create DPRIT and dedicate $3 billion from state general revenue to the Dementia Prevention and Research Fund over the next 10 years. The resolution caps annual spending from the fund at $300 million per fiscal year.