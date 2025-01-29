Texas receives an F in tobacco prevention and funding, smoking and e-cigarette rules vary across public spaces

TEXAS (KXXV) — Texas has received an F for tobacco prevention and funding despite having varying regulations on smoking and e-cigarette use across public spaces.

While tobacco use is prohibited in child care centers and on K-12 school property, it is allowed in many public places, including restaurants and bars, with designated smoking areas in specific locations.

States are graded on their tobacco control efforts, including cigarette prevention and funding, to assess how well they address public health concerns related to smoking.

The grading system, often conducted by organizations like the American Lung Association, evaluates states based on funding for prevention programs, tobacco taxes, smoke-free laws, and the effectiveness of smoking cessation programs.

The American Lung Association is urging Texas elected officials to take the following actions to reduce tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke:



Increase funding for tobacco prevention and cessation programs.

Improve the state’s surveillance of tobacco retailers.

Remove mandatory disciplinary penalties for youth caught with e-cigarettes on school campuses.