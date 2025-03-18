Texas man convicted of transporting illegal immigrants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXXV) — A federal jury has convicted a 28-year-old Sullivan City man on two counts of transporting illegal immigrants within the United States, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

The jury deliberated for less than 45 minutes before finding Alberto Chavez Jr. guilty following a one-day trial.

According to trial testimony, Chavez arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias on Nov. 2, 2024, for a routine immigration inspection with two passengers. He told agents they were his cousins and were traveling north searching for work.

However, the jury heard that neither passenger was related to Chavez. Both were Honduran citizens who had entered the United States illegally.

The men said they had crossed the Rio Grande River approximately a month earlier. They were housed in various stash locations before Chavez picked them up the night before they arrived at the checkpoint.

Additional testimony revealed that Chavez purchased clothing for the men to help them blend in and coached them on how to respond to questions from authorities. The migrants also stated they informed Chavez that they were in the country illegally.

Chavez now faces sentencing, where he could receive significant prison time.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales presided over the trial and has set sentencing for June 18. Chavez faces up to five years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine at that time.

