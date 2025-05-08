Texas man convicted of federal threat to lynch Nashville district attorney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KXXV) — A federal jury on Wednesday convicted David Aaron Bloyed, 60, of Frost, Texas, on one count of communicating a threat in interstate commerce to lynch and kill Glenn Funk, the elected District Attorney General for Nashville and Davidson County.

According to court documents, the threat was made following the July 2024 arrest of a member of the antisemitic Goyim Defense League (GDL) in downtown Nashville during the group’s “Name the Nose Tour.” The GDL, known for its hate-fueled demonstrations, had encountered a bar employee during a protest, leading to an altercation and assault charges.

Bloyed, using Telegram, posted a photo of DA Funk with the caption “Getting the rope,” alongside a pointing emoji. Prosecutors described the message as a direct and violent threat against a public official.

“The defendant’s heinous threats strike at the heart of our justice system,” said Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “Violent threats and intimidation against government officials and law enforcement will not be tolerated.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Robert E. McGuire for the Middle District of Tennessee added, “Antisemitic hate has no place in Nashville or anywhere.”

Bloyed’s sentencing date has not yet been announced.