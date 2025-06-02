Texas legislature passes student-backed housing bill, heads to governor's desk

The Texas A&M Student Government Association praised the passage of Senate Bill 1567, which cleared the Texas House with a 101-29 vote, with two members present but not voting. The Senate later concurred with minor amendments in a 30-1 vote, sending the bill to Gov. Greg Abbott for signature.

Senate Bill 1567 prohibits home-rule cities that host a university, such as College Station, from limiting the number of unrelated individuals who can live together based on personal relationships, age, or familial ties. Instead, local governments would be allowed to enforce objective health and safety standards, such as square footage requirements per resident.

“Housing affordability tops every survey we conduct,” Texas A&M Student Body President Carter Mallory said. “SB 1567 removes arbitrary limits on the number of roommates and allows responsible students to share housing costs.”

Student Body Vice President Kathleen Parks said the bill ensures tenant protections without discriminating against unrelated renters. “It’s a win for property rights and for students balancing school, jobs, and rising living costs,” she said.

Ben Crockett, the SGA’s chief of policy and lead advocate for the bill, called the legislation “a student-driven answer to a statewide issue,” saying that outdated local ordinances have priced students out of housing under the guise of preserving neighborhood character.

The bill now awaits the governor’s decision.

