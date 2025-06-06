Texas leads nation in active shooter incidents in 2024, FBI reports

TEXAS (KXXV) — According to the annual FBI report, Texas reported more active shooter incidents than any other U.S. state in 2024.

The FBI recorded 24 active shooter incidents across the U.S. in 2024 — a 50% drop from the previous year. Despite the decline, the agency warns the overall trend remains upward, with incidents rising 70% since 2020 compared to the last five-year span.

Texas continues to be a significant part of that trend, with 22 incidents reported between 2020 and 2024 — second only to California’s 25.

Among the most high-profile shootings in Texas last year was a February attack at Houston’s Lakewood Church, where a woman opened fire during a Sunday service, injuring two people — including her 7-year-old son — before being shot and killed by off-duty officers. In May, an 18-year-old fatally shot a worker outside Refresco Beverages in Fort Worth.

He was arrested the following day.

