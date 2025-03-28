Texas lawmakers push for exceptions to abortion ban with House Bill 44

TEXAS (KXXV) — Members of the Texas Women’s Health Caucus are advocating for House Bill 44, a measure aimed at addressing life-threatening situations faced by women under the state’s strict abortion ban.

While the caucus maintains that the abortion ban is “wrong, unjust, and must be repealed,” they acknowledge that a full repeal is not politically feasible this legislative session. Instead, they are pushing for HB 44, which would introduce vital exceptions to the current law to help protect women’s lives.

Supporters argue that the bill is a necessary step to prevent avoidable deaths and ensure that doctors can provide critical care without fear of legal repercussions.

The bill faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled legislature, where abortion restrictions remain a deeply divisive issue.

HB 44’s future remains uncertain, but its backers say they will continue fighting for measures prioritizing women’s health and safety in Texas.