Texas launches statewide crisis support line for flood survivors

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has launched the Texas Flooding Emotional Support Line, a 24/7 crisis hotline offering free professional counseling for Texans affected by recent catastrophic flooding.

“The State of Texas continues working to ensure that Texans hardest hit by these devastating floods have the resources and support they need, and that includes mental health support,” said Governor Abbott. “This new statewide crisis support line will ensure survivors, families, and first responders have access to emotional support and crisis counseling as they work to heal and recover. Cecilia and I continue to pray that God brings comfort to everyone affected and strength to our first responders as they deal with the unimaginable.”

Texans impacted by the disaster — including survivors, families, and emergency personnel — can call 833-812-2480 for confidential, no-cost counseling from trained crisis response staff.

Michelle Alletto, HHSC’s chief program and services officer, said the emotional toll of natural disasters can be deep and lasting. “Dedicated mental health support is available to help our fellow Texans cope with loss, rebuild, and heal,” she said.

In addition to emotional support, the hotline offers help with disaster recovery resources, referrals to other programs, and guidance on managing stress and building healthy coping strategies.