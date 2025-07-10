Texas House, Senate form joint committees on disaster preparedness and flooding

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dustin Burrows have formed Select Committees on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding in both chambers of the Texas Legislature, announcing a joint effort to address the aftermath of recent catastrophic flooding across the state.

“This is just the beginning of the Legislature examining every aspect of this tragic event,” Patrick said. “Our immediate focus is recovery and locating those still missing, followed by rebuilding impacted communities.”

Burrows echoed the urgency of the effort. “Texans deserve swift, united action,” he said. “With only 30 days to act, we must make every moment count."

The select committees will evaluate several items from the governor’s upcoming special session call, including:



Flood warning systems Flood emergency communications Relief funding for the Hill Country Broader disaster preparedness and recovery strategies

Each committee will have nine members appointed by Patrick and Burrows, respectively. The first hearing is scheduled for July 23 at the Texas Capitol. A second hearing will take place in Kerrville the following week, giving residents the opportunity to testify, with the exact date to be announced soon.