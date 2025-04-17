Texas House passes bill for year-round daylight saving time, faces federal hurdles

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas lawmakers have approved a bill to implement year-round daylight saving time, a move that would end the semi-annual clock changes. Texas House Bill 1393 (HB 1393), which seeks to keep daylight saving time throughout the year, passed the Texas House of Representatives on April 16, 2025, after being placed on the General State Calendar on April 15.

However, the bill is not yet law. It must still pass the Texas Senate and be signed by the governor to take effect. The bill's implementation depends on federal action. Under current federal law, states can choose to remain on standard time year-round, but they cannot adopt daylight saving time year-round without approval from Congress.

Therefore, even if HB 1393 is approved at the state level, it would only take effect if Congress passes legislation allowing states to observe daylight saving time year-round.

While most of the proposed bills this session aim to adopt daylight saving time year-round, state Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, is pursuing a different route with her bill, which seeks to adopt standard time year-round in Texas—a move permitted under federal law.