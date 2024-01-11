Texas has $8 billion in unclaimed property; how to find out if you have unclaimed cash

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Texas has about $8 billion in unclaimed property dating back to 1986. Last year, the Texas comptroller returned more than $340 million in funds, and they plan to have more returns this year.



One Waco man found he has more then $200 in unclaimed cash

To get a claim, you can submit your information on claimittexas.gov

Most claims are submitted and reviewed in the same day, and after submitting a claim, it could take between seven to 10 business days to receive a check in the mail

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Don’t you feel lucky when you find money in unexpected places? Well, today might be your lucky day — a state of Texas website is helping you find any unclaimed cash you might have.

“How do you feel knowing that there’s a little bit of money that you can get. I think we’re going out to dinner tonight!”

Kent Garbett had no idea he had money just sitting in Texas’ general revenue fund, and found out by logging into claimittexas.gov.

“First name Kent, and search, right there, Kent Garbett properties, that’s you right there, and how much does it say — that you received $271.09,” Garbett said.

$271 in unclaimed property. Bryant Clayton with the office of the Texas Comptroller, says the money comes from things like un-cashed checks, and forgotten utility deposits.

“After a certain period of time, that company has to report that as unclaimed property," Clayton said.

"The same is true for things like, if you have a bank account you haven’t transacted on for a number of years, if you have a vendor credit somewhere — all those things can be unclaimed property."

Texas has about $8 billion in unclaimed property dating back to 1986. Last year the Texas comptroller returned more than $340 million in funds — and if you’re asking how you can get in on this, the process is simple, you just put in your information, and select claim.

“There’s a good number of claims that don’t have to be reviewed by a person here at out office, we don’t require any additional documentation from you," Clayton said.

"They simply get approved that same day that they’re received, and then they’ll get a check within seven to 10 business days."

If you’re trying to claim money for another person, or even a deceased relative, the process might take a little longer for verification.

