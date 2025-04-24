Texas executes man convicted in 2004 murder of young mother

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — The State of Texas executed Moises Sandoval Mendoza on Tuesday evening for the 2004 abduction, sexual assault, and murder of 20-year-old Rachelle O’Neil Tolleson, a young mother from North Texas.

Mendoza, who was 21 at the time, admitted to taking Tolleson from her home before assaulting and killing her by strangulation and stabbing.

He then attempted to dispose of her body by burning it and hiding it in a creek.

Attorney General Ken Paxton, who led efforts to uphold Mendoza’s conviction and sentence through years of appeals, said the execution brought long-awaited justice.

“Tonight, the State of Texas fulfilled its duty to ensure justice is served and that violent criminals are held accountable,” Paxton said. “Nearly two decades after Mendoza took the life of Rachelle Tolleson, justice has been delivered. I remain committed to defending the law and supporting victims.”

The execution was carried out at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Huntsville, with Mendoza pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m.