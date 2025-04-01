Texas duo pleads guilty to conspiracy in $2 million fentanyl smuggling operation

LAREDO, Texas (KXXV) — Two individuals have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for attempting to import 11.65 kilograms of fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

Taneka Desha Felder, 27, of Amarillo, and Gustavo Morales Aguilar, 40, a naturalized U.S. citizen residing in Dumas, admitted to traveling to Mexico on December 17, 2024. While there, they allowed drug smugglers to load 10 bundles of fentanyl powder into a hidden compartment in their vehicle.

The two then attempted to cross into the United States through the Lincoln Juarez International Bridge. During a secondary inspection, authorities discovered the fentanyl bundles in the concealed compartment under the car's center console.

Felder and Morales Aguilar acknowledged purchasing the car shortly before their trip to Mexico, specifically for smuggling the drugs back into the U.S. They also admitted they were expecting payment after successfully delivering the drugs to individuals in Dallas.

U.S. District Judge Diana Saldaña will schedule sentencing later, where Felder and Morales Aguilar face up to life in prison and a maximum fine of $10 million.

Both remain in custody pending sentencing.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement—Homeland Security Investigations led the investigation, with assistance from Customs and Border Protection. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jose Homero Ramirez prosecuted the case.