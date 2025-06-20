Texas border crackdown leads to major fentanyl seizures

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott, in coordination with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard, continues to implement Operation Lone Star—a border security initiative aimed at curbing illegal immigration, human smuggling, and drug trafficking between ports of entry.

Since the operation’s launch, officials say more than 533,800 migrants have been apprehended, and over 54,300 criminal arrests have been made, including more than 45,800 felony charges.

As part of efforts to combat the ongoing fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement agencies report seizing over 735 million lethal doses of fentanyl.