Texas awards $10M Grant to expand peer support for opioid recovery

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Monday that the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council has approved a grant of up to $10 million to RecoveryPeople, a Texas-based nonprofit, to strengthen the state’s peer support workforce for addiction recovery.

Once finalized, the grant will support efforts to recruit, train, and retain certified peer support specialists—individuals who draw from their own lived experience with addiction recovery to support others navigating similar paths. The funding agreement spans two years, with an option to renew for another two years.

RecoveryPeople is a peer- and family-led organization that promotes recovery from substance use and related mental health conditions.

“I want to thank all applicants for their hard work and encourage them to continue to apply for future grants,” said Hegar, who chairs the council. “With this most recent grant award, the OAFC continues to fight this crisis by focusing on evidence-based abatement efforts.”

Dr. Denise Wilkes, a member of the council, emphasized the value of peer-led services in reaching those who may not respond to traditional treatment. “This peer-led and -governed support service can speak the language and connect with individuals who are difficult to reach through standard medical practices,” she said.

The Texas Legislature created the Opioid Abatement Fund Council in 2021 to ensure that money recovered from opioid-related settlements is distributed fairly and used effectively to combat the opioid epidemic. The council includes 13 appointed members and is administered by Hegar, who serves as a non-voting presiding officer.