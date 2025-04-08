Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton investigates USA Fencing for unfair treatment of female athletes

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday that his office has launched an investigation into USA Fencing and issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) over potential violations of state law.

The investigation stems from the disqualification of female competitor Stephanie Turner, who chose to take a knee rather than compete against a biological male. The inquiry will seek to determine whether USA Fencing engaged in deceptive or misleading practices related to the decision.

"USA Fencing is on the wrong side of history and possibly the law, violating Texas consumer protection laws,” Paxton said in a statement. “Their policies are not only potentially illegal but also deeply disrespectful to young women like Stephanie Turner, who have dedicated so much to their sport. I will continue to fight against these unfair policies and defend the integrity of women’s sports.”

