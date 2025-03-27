Texas Attorney General investigates insurance company for alleged surveillance of lawmakers and citizens

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into Superior HealthPlan amid allegations that the company hired private investigators to gather information on lawmakers, journalists, and private citizens with pending claims against the insurer.

During a recent hearing before the Texas House Committee on the Delivery of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Superior HealthPlan CEO Mark Sanders admitted the company employed investigators to research individuals involved in disputes with the company.

Sanders said, "We've done what I would call general research—anything that's publicly available. Yes, we have done that, but nothing beyond what is publicly available. "

Lawmakers raised concerns that these surveillance practices could be used to gain an unfair advantage in securing state contracts or to undermine policyholders with legitimate claims.

State Representative Ellen Troxclair directly questioned Sanders, asking whether the company had ever hired a private investigation firm to look into any state employee's personal, financial, or background records.

Attorney General Paxton underscored the gravity of the allegations, stating, "The claims against Superior HealthPlan—potentially blackmailing lawmakers for contracts and spying on citizens to avoid paying legitimate claims—are deeply troubling. I will get to the bottom of this, uncover any illegal activity, and hold those accountable. Justice will be served."

The investigation remains ongoing, with further updates to be provided as new details emerge.