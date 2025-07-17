Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Texas AG Paxton announces investigation into flood charity scams

Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement to the press May 26, 2023, a day before the impeachment vote in the Texas House.
AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday announced an investigation into fraudulent charity scams.

Paxton said the investigation is focuses on payment processors used to collect donations under false pretenses following the flooding in Central Texas. This includes scammers impersonating real charity efforts, including the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department, which responded to the Hill Country for flood efforts.

“It is sick and disgusting that people would use the tragedy of the devastating floods to enrich themselves by deceiving well-meaning people trying to help,” said Attorney General Paxton.

You can report suspected fraud to the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling toll-free 1-800-621-0508.

