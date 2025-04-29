Texas AG Ken Paxton praises Trump’s first 100 days as “New Standard” for leadership

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday praised President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, calling his early tenure a model of “bold, effective leadership.”

“In his first 100 days, President Donald Trump has set the new standard for bold, effective leadership,” Paxton said in a statement. “He has secured our borders, reestablished our economic sovereignty, bolstered national security, restored the rule of law, reignited the American spirit, and written the first chapter in our new golden age.”

Paxton credited Trump with what he described as a “national revival” driven by the president’s “fearless commitment to keeping his promises and delivering results for the American people.”

“I am proud to stand with President Trump and fight alongside him every day to continue making America great,” he said.

Trump’s first 100 days included a series of executive orders focused on immigration, deregulation, and national defense, as well as efforts to begin repealing the Affordable Care Act and renegotiate trade agreements.