Texas A&M Veterinary Team supports working dogs in Kerr County recovery efforts

A team of nine members from Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences is in Kerr County supporting canine search-and-rescue teams in the aftermath of recent deadly flooding.

The Veterinary Emergency Team (VET) is providing medical care and support for the working dogs, who are enduring long and grueling days in the field as they assist in the search for missing individuals.

“These dogs are playing a critical role in bringing closure to families affected by this tragedy,” officials said.

With local veterinarians effectively managing care for residential pets, the VET is currently focused exclusively on the health and well-being of the search dogs deployed in the disaster zone.