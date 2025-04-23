Texas A&M System to lead new federal aviation research center backed by Sen. Ted Cruz

DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas A&M University System has been selected to lead the newly established Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies (CAAT), a federal initiative aimed at advancing next-generation aviation technologies. U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas) applauded the U.S. Department of Transportation after it made an announcement.

CAAT, which will include research and testing sites in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and throughout Texas, was made possible through a provision authored by Sen. Cruz in the bipartisan FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024. The center will focus on developing and integrating emerging aviation innovations such as drones, air taxis, and supersonic and hypersonic aircraft.

“When I drafted the FAA Reauthorization Act, my goal was to ensure this cutting-edge research center came to Texas,” Cruz said. “This initiative will not only help advance aviation technology but will also drive job creation and attract billions in investment to our state.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy praised the choice of Texas, noting the state’s established leadership in drone testing and commercial aviation innovation. “Texas is the ideal location for CAAT,” he said. “This center will help make advanced aviation technologies a reality and support the safe rollout of systems like delivery drones and air taxis.”

Chancellor John Sharp of the Texas A&M University System said the selection is a significant opportunity to showcase the system’s strengths and its partnerships across the nation. “We are excited to lead CAAT and work alongside the DOT and FAA,” Sharp said. “Our system will leverage expertise from across our institutions to drive forward the future of aviation.”

Sen. Cruz emphasized that the project represents a major step for Texas and pledged continued support for efforts that strengthen the state’s role in technology and manufacturing. “This is a win for innovation, for education, and for the future of flight — right here in Texas,” he said.