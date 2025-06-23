Texas A&M Qatar suspends operations due to security concerns

Texas A&M University at Qatar has announced the closure of its campus and the postponement of all classes for Tuesday, June 24, 2025, following an alert issued by the U.S. Embassy in Qatar.

The embassy has recommended that all American citizens shelter in place and await further instructions due to an unspecified security concern. The government of Qatar has also announced a temporary closure of its airspace until further notice.

This comes after A Defense Department official confirmed a missile attack from Iran on a U.S. military base in Qatar, but says no casualties have been reported.

The attack was reported on June 23.