Texas A&M Forest Service responds to 15 wildfires across the state

TEXAS (KXXV) — Monday, March 38th, 2025, the Texas A&M Forest Service personnel responded to 15 new wildfires that burned a total of 401 acres across the state. The agency continues to monitor and manage active fires in several counties.
Active Wildfires:
- Windmill Fire (Roberts County): 23,297 acres, 90% contained
- Duval 1256 Fire (Duval County): 58 acres, 90% contained
- Crabapple Fire (Gillespie County): 9,858 acres, 85% contained
- Chicken Strip Fire (Real County): 22 acres, 95% contained
- Roadrunner Fire (Jim Wells County): 6 acres, 90% contained
- Fifty Fire (Willacy County): 98 acres, 95% contained
- Harrison 1392 Fire (Harrison County): 50 acres, 95% contained
- Resaca Fire (Hidalgo County): 130 acres, 95% contained
- Duderstadt Fire (Gillespie County): 50 acres, 90% contained
- Bootes Fire (Kendall County): 118 acres, 90% contained
Contained Wildfires (100%):
- Triple T Fire (Potter County): 1.5 acres
- Anderson 1391 Fire (Anderson County): 8.3 acres
- Cherokee 1393 Fire (Cherokee County): 0.5 acre
- Harrison 1360 Fire (Harrison County): 2 acres
- Harrison 1376 Fire (Harrison County): 6 acres
- Harrison 1378 Fire (Harrison County): 1.5 acres
- Harrison 1392 Fire (Harrison County): 50 acres
- Marion 1380 Fire (Marion County): 5.4 acres
- Rusk 1385 Fire (Rusk County): 7.5 acres
- Jasper 1390 Fire (Jasper County): 2 acres
- Newton 1395 Fire (Newton County): 3.5 acres
- Tyler 1403 Fire (Tyler County): 15 acres
The Texas A&M Forest Service continues to work with local agencies to contain and mitigate the wildfires, and additional updates will be provided as the situation develops.
