Texas A&M Forest Service responds to 15 wildfires across the state

TEXAS (KXXV) — Monday, March 38th, 2025, the Texas A&M Forest Service personnel responded to 15 new wildfires that burned a total of 401 acres across the state. The agency continues to monitor and manage active fires in several counties.

Active Wildfires:

Windmill Fire (Roberts County): 23,297 acres, 90% contained

Duval 1256 Fire (Duval County): 58 acres, 90% contained

Crabapple Fire (Gillespie County): 9,858 acres, 85% contained

Chicken Strip Fire (Real County): 22 acres, 95% contained

Roadrunner Fire (Jim Wells County): 6 acres, 90% contained

Fifty Fire (Willacy County): 98 acres, 95% contained

Harrison 1392 Fire (Harrison County): 50 acres, 95% contained

Resaca Fire (Hidalgo County): 130 acres, 95% contained

Duderstadt Fire (Gillespie County): 50 acres, 90% contained

Bootes Fire (Kendall County): 118 acres, 90% contained

Contained Wildfires (100%):

Triple T Fire (Potter County): 1.5 acres

Anderson 1391 Fire (Anderson County): 8.3 acres

Cherokee 1393 Fire (Cherokee County): 0.5 acre

Harrison 1360 Fire (Harrison County): 2 acres

Harrison 1376 Fire (Harrison County): 6 acres

Harrison 1378 Fire (Harrison County): 1.5 acres

Harrison 1392 Fire (Harrison County): 50 acres

Marion 1380 Fire (Marion County): 5.4 acres

Rusk 1385 Fire (Rusk County): 7.5 acres

Jasper 1390 Fire (Jasper County): 2 acres

Newton 1395 Fire (Newton County): 3.5 acres

Tyler 1403 Fire (Tyler County): 15 acres

The Texas A&M Forest Service continues to work with local agencies to contain and mitigate the wildfires, and additional updates will be provided as the situation develops.

