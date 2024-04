AUSTIN, Texas — According to a notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission, Tesla will be permanently laying off 2,688 employees from its facility in Austin, Texas.

The employees will be laid off within a two-week period beginning on June 14, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN Act notice said.

The notice comes after Tesla announced they would be laying off around 10% of its workforce — or nearly 14,000 people — last Monday.