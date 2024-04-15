Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell County

Actions

Local former Tesla employee speaks about being 1 of thousands laid off

Tesla Plant
Ben Margot/AP
Storm clouds roll over the Tesla plant Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has emerged as a champion of defying stay-home orders intended to stop the coronavirus from spreading, picking up support as well as critics on social media. Among supporters was President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday tweeted that Tesla’s San Francisco Bay Area factory should be allowed to open despite health department orders to stay closed except for basic operations. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Tesla Plant
Posted at 6:44 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 19:44:40-04

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The electric vehicle giant Tesla has laid off around 10% of its workforce — nearly 14,000 people.

25 News spoke with a man, who did not want to be identified, that was expecting to move up to a better position in May until he checked his email this morning.

"I'd seen a message from Tesla saying that I'm no longer employee with them and they’re sorry and all this,” said the former employee.

He now knows he’s just one of thousands, and says his heart is breaking for everyone else.

"Those people have families to support, they have kids, they have a wife,” the former employee said.

"That's how people live, is off their work. With a layoff like this, it just destroys a lot of things.”

In a notice to affected employees, the company wrote:

"It is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity.... Unfortunately as a result, your position has been eliminated.”

”Just look for a different job,” said the former employee.

Tesla shares dropped three percent on Monday after word of the layoffs spread.

In fact, Tesla shares have dropped around a third of their value since the beginning of 2024.

The former employee 25 News spoke tell me he can make some money doing ride sharing and deliveries for now but it’s not enough to pay the bills.

It was a similar story from several former employees we heard from — most did not want to speak on the record.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Faces of Fort Cavazos

1:54 PM, Aug 16, 2022