Southwest plane hit by gunfire at Dallas Love Field Airport

DALLAS, Texas (KXXV) — A Southwest aircraft on the ground at Dallas Love Field Airport was hit by gunfire Friday night, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The Dallas Love Field Airport said the commercial aircraft was preparing for departure when there was a security incident. The plane was damaged and returned to the gate, where passengers were able to get off the plane safely and no one was injured.

Southwest released a statement following the incident, saying a bullet struck the right side of the aircraft while the crew was preparing for departure for Indianapolis. The plane has since been removed from service.

It is unclear where the gunfire originated from, or if the plane was the intended target. No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

Runway 13R/31L was temporarily closed while the police investigated the incident, and eventually reopened.

Below are statements in regards to the incident:

Statement from the Dallas Police Department:

On November 15, 2024, at about 9:48 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at 8000 Herb Keller Way. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived that a Southwest Airlines aircraft was hit by gunfire. No injuries are reported. The Dallas Police Department will be the lead agency. The investigation is ongoing and will be documented on case number 173012-2024.

Statement from Dallas Love Field Airport:

At approximately 9:50 p.m., a commercial aircraft preparing for departure encountered a security incident, prompting a response from both Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue. The aircraft sustained damage and returned to the gate, where passengers were safely deplaned. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Runway 13R/31L was temporarily closed while police carried out their investigation. The runway is now reopen. For additional questions, please contact Dallas Police.

Statement from Southwest:

Southwest Airlines Flight 2494 taxied safely back to the terminal at Dallas Love Field after a bullet apparently struck the right side of the aircraft just under the flight deck while the Crew was preparing for departure for Indianapolis. No injuries were reported. Southwest will accommodate our Customers on another flight. Law enforcement authorities have been notified and the plane has been removed from service.