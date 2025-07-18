Service held Friday for family killed in Central Texas floods

HOUSTON — A funeral service for several members of the same family who died in the recent Texas floods will be held Friday.

The service for John Burgess, his wife, and two sons will be held July 18, 2025, at 11 a.m. at The Church of St. John the Divine in Houston.

John was a China Spring High graduate and the brother of singer Pat Green. His wife Julia was a former Belton teacher and member of the Junior League of Bell County.

The couple, with their sons Jack and James, was camping along the Guadalupe River on July 4 when devastating flooding hit the area.