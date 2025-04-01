Sen. Ted Cruz introduces FLARE Act to promote on-site energy generation, strengthen grid

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has introduced the Facilitate Lower Atmospheric Released Emissions (FLARE) Act, a bill aimed at decentralizing energy sources and enhancing grid resilience, particularly during high-demand periods or extreme weather events.

The legislation seeks to incentivize the use of stranded natural gas, focusing on industries like Bitcoin mining, to promote on-site energy generation.

“I am committed to making Texas the top destination for Bitcoin mining,” Cruz said. “The FLARE Act incentivizes entrepreneurs and crypto miners to use otherwise stranded natural gas. This bill leverages Texas’s abundant energy potential, strengthens our position as the center of the Bitcoin industry, and benefits the environment. I urge my colleagues to quickly take up and advance this legislation.”

The bill has garnered support from the Digital Power Network, which advocates energy innovation.

“We fully support Senator Cruz's introduction of the FLARE Act,” said Hailey Miller, Director of Government Relations & Public Policy for The Digital Power Network. “This critical legislation will reduce unnecessary flaring and venting of natural gas while unlocking new opportunities for energy innovation in the U.S. By offering permanent full expensing for infrastructure that captures and utilizes flared gas, the bill creates powerful incentives for industries, including Bitcoin mining, to turn wasted energy into productive uses that strengthen the grid and drive economic growth.”

Miller also highlighted the role of Bitcoin miners in reducing emissions by tapping into stranded energy, adding that the bill would provide the necessary tools to improve the efficiency and resilience of energy markets.

“We applaud Senator Cruz’s leadership and look forward to collaborating with Congress to move this bill forward,” Miller said.