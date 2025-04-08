San Antonio man sentenced in major drug conspiracy involving meth, fentanyl

DEL RIO, Texas (KXXV) — A San Antonio man was sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison for his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy, the United States Attorney's Office announced.

Juan Antonio Lucha, 27, received a 260-month sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to import methamphetamine. Court documents show Lucha was part of a smuggling operation responsible for trafficking five kilograms of methamphetamine and 1,627 grams of fentanyl from Mexico into the U.S. He was arrested on June 27, 2020, at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Lucha was indicted in July 2020, along with co-defendants Juan Sustaita Rodriguez and Natalie Andrea Vasquez. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 25, 2021.

Vasquez was sentenced to 300 months in prison on Feb. 12, 2024, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Rodriguez, who pleaded guilty on Jan. 28, 2021, to the same charge, is set for sentencing on Nov. 24, 2025.

Acting U.S. Attorney Margaret Leachman made the announcement for the Western District of Texas.