Resolution filed in Texas Legislature to commemorate the upcoming premiere of 'King of the Hill'

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — House Resolution 33, filed on July 24, commemorates the premiere of season 14 of the 'King of the Hill' animated television series.

The Emmy-winning series that takes place in a fictional Texas suburb based on the city of Richardson has been off the air since 2009, but a revival has been rumored for years.

Creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels have resumed their roles as executive producers, as well as many of the original voice actors are reprising their roles including Judge as Hank, Kathy Najimy as Peggy and Pamela Adlon as Bobby.

The Resolution previews in the 10 new episodes in the upcoming season, "Hank and Peggy are adjusting to retirement in a changed America following Hank's 15-year stint working in Saudi Arabia, and Bobby has embarked on a career as a chef."

