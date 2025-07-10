Rep. Pete Sessions to join Trump in Kerr County for flood recovery visit

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) will join President Donald Trump on Friday, July 11, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerr County to assess flood damage and ongoing recovery efforts following recent severe weather.

Sessions, who chairs the Subcommittee on Government Operations under the House Oversight Committee, has been actively involved in federal disaster response efforts nationwide, including in Hawaii and North Carolina. With the recent flooding in his home state, Sessions said he is focused on securing the necessary federal support and resources for communities across the Hill Country.