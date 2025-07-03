Rep. Pete Sessions backs senate amendment to H.R. 1

Prev Next Jacquelyn Martin/AP

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — Congressman Pete Sessions issued a statement following his vote in support of the Senate Amendment to H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. “I am pleased to see this important legislation moving forward with Senate revisions that maintain the priorities of preventing a return to the Obama-era policies of higher taxes and excessive government spending, while protecting American taxpayers. This bill blocks a harmful tax increase and reins in reckless federal spending that began in 2009. Additionally, this legislation secures critical reimbursement to Texas for Operation Lone Star and extends the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, which is tasked with rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in federal programs. This is a major step toward protecting taxpayer dollars, securing our border, and putting hardworking Americans first.” Congressman Sessions

