Raising Cane’s founder donates $1M to Texas flood relief

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As the death toll rises and search and rescue efforts continue following the devastating Fourth of July floods in Texas, Raising Cane’s founder and CEO, Todd Graves, has pledged $1 million to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts across the state.

The restaurant chain, which has operated in Texas for over two decades with more than 200 locations, said the donation reflects its deep commitment to the communities it serves.