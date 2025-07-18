'Pee-wee' movie prop headed to the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXXV) — The film Pee-wee's Big Adventure celebrates its 40th anniversary this summer, and the Alamo is honoring the 1985 feature by showcasing the original, screen-used stunt bike.

The bike will be featured in the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum as part of the Mays Family Legacy Gallery, opening in 2027.

Fans will get a chance to see the bike later this year during a limited-time display in the Ralston Family Collections Center. A free screening of the movie is also planned for Plaza de Valero.

One thing to note — despite what Pee-wee was told, there has never been a basement under the Alamo Church. But, the new museum will have one!