Paxton warns Chinese tech companies to comply with Texas data privacy law

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has formally warned several Chinese-owned and Chinese Communist Party-affiliated companies—including TP-Link, Alibaba, and CapCut—that they violate the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act (TDPSA).

The companies have 30 days to comply with the state’s heightened privacy standards. These standards require disclosing data processing practices, providing opt-out options for consumers, and enabling users to delete their personal information. Paxton’s office says it will pursue further legal action if the companies fail to comply.

“I have notified several Chinese-owned companies that they must stop violating Texas’s privacy laws and protect Texans’ data from falling into the hands of the CCP,” Paxton said in a statement. “Failure to do so will be met with the full force of my office.”

This enforcement push is part of Paxton’s broader privacy and technology initiative, which includes a recent investigation into CCP-linked artificial intelligence service DeepSeek. The platform has since been banned on all devices the Texas Attorney General’s Office uses.