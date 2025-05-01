Paxton launches investigation into toothpaste marketing practices over fluoride concerns

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into the marketing practices of two major toothpaste manufacturers, citing concerns over potential health risks to children from excessive fluoride exposure.

Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) were issued to Colgate-Palmolive Company and Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Co., the maker of Crest toothpaste. Paxton’s office alleges that the companies deceptively market fluoride toothpaste in ways that may mislead parents and encourage unsafe use by children.

This comes from a growing body of scientific research linking high fluoride exposure to developmental issues in children.

In August 2024, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ National Toxicology Program released a meta-analysis showing a statistically significant association between fluoride exposure and lower IQ scores in children.

Health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Dental Association (ADA), advise that children under three use only a rice-sized amount of toothpaste, while those aged 3–6 should use no more than a pea-sized amount due to risks associated with fluoride ingestion.

Despite these recommendations, Paxton’s office claims that toothpaste companies continue to flavor and advertise their products in ways that make them appealing to children and lead to excessive use.

“I will use every tool available to protect our kids from dangerous levels of fluoride exposure and deceptive advertising,” Paxton said in a statement. “Toothpaste manufacturers must follow state law to ensure that they aren’t putting Texas families in peril through their false, misleading, and deceptive marketing.”